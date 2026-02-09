17:50
Dachnoye village to have no water on February 12

The municipal enterprise Bishkekvodokanal announced a temporary drinking water outage in the village of Dachnoye. Water supply will be stopped on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Residential buildings, schools, kindergartens, medical, and other public facilities will be left without water.

The reason for the outage is emergency repairs at Dachnoye water intake. Specialists clarify that the repairs are urgent and aimed at preventing further interruptions in the water supply.

Bishkekvodokanal apologizes to residents and recommends stocking up on drinking water in advance.
