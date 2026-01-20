21,500 tons of mineral fertilizers imported into Kyrgyzstan

Work has begun in Kyrgyzstan on importing mineral fertilizers. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry reported.

According to the ministry, in 2026, the country’s agriculture will require 182,800 tons of mineral fertilizers, including:

nitrogen — 96,200 tons (the volume needed for spring field work);

phosphorus — 71,500 tons;

potash — 15,200 tons.

As of January 20, 2025, a total of 21,500 tons of mineral fertilizers had been imported into the country. To date, 19,200 tons are available at the storage facilities of private companies selling mineral fertilizers.

Based on the order of the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine No. 124, registration of the import of mineral fertilizers into the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic through border phytosanitary points by road and rail transport is being introduced.