Kyrgyzstan’s GDP reaches nearly 2 trillion soms at year-end 2025

According to preliminary estimates, Kyrgyzstan’s gross domestic product (GDP) totaled 1,976.4 trillion soms at year-end 2025. Compared with 2024, GDP grew by 11.1 percent, the National Statistical Committee reported.

GDP growth accelerated toward the end of the year: after 11 months of 2025, growth stood at 10.2 percent.

According to the National Statistical Committee, services accounted for the largest share of GDP—more than 51 percent—although this was 1.1 percent lower than in January—December 2024. At the same time, the share of goods-producing sectors increased by 1.1 percent year-on-year to 34.4 percent. Overall, services accounted for 49.6 percent of GDP, goods-producing industries for 35.4 percent, and net taxes on products for 15 percent.

The share of construction rose by 1 percent compared with the previous year, while industry increased by 0.7 percent. In contrast, the share of agriculture declined by 0.6 percent.

«The calculation of preliminary GDP estimates reflects economic development trends and is carried out to ensure timely data availability. It is based on changes in output indices of key sectors, including agriculture, industry, construction, trade, hotels and restaurants, transport, and communications. These sectors account for about 55 percent of GDP,» the National Statistical Committee noted.

The main industries that drove industrial growth compared with 2024 included:

pharmaceutical production — up 1.7 times;

production of rubber, plastic products, and construction materials — up 35.7 percent;

wood and paper products, and printing activities — up 30.5 percent;

food products (including beverages) and tobacco products — up 30.1 percent;

chemical products — up 19.8 percent.

Consumer prices and tariffs in 2025 rose by 9.4 percent compared with December 2024. Prices for food products and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 9.9 percent, alcoholic beverages and tobacco products by 8 percent, non-food goods by 7.8 percent, and tariffs for services provided to the population by 11.2 percent.