Share of national currencies in EAEU settlements rises to 93 percent

The share of national currencies used in settlements within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has grown to 93 percent. The announcement was made by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at an expanded meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

«The share of national currencies in settlements within the Union has reached 93 percent. As for foreign trade contracts between Russian businesses and entrepreneurs from other member states, it has exceeded 98 percent,» he noted.

According to the Russian prime minister, the preliminary results of the EAEU’s performance in key indicators for 2025 are impressive. Interest is also growing in expanding trade with countries outside the Union.

«We continue to strengthen transport connectivity in the Eurasian region. It is extremely important to accelerate the introduction of modern solutions, primarily to modernize logistics infrastructure and digitalize transport corridors. This will expand the capacity of existing routes and, as a result, increase the volume of cargo transportation,» Mikhail Mishustin added.