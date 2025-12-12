10:48
USD 87.45
EUR 102.29
RUB 1.11
English

Share of national currencies in EAEU settlements rises to 93 percent

The share of national currencies used in settlements within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has grown to 93 percent. The announcement was made by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin at an expanded meeting of the EAEU Intergovernmental Council.

«The share of national currencies in settlements within the Union has reached 93 percent. As for foreign trade contracts between Russian businesses and entrepreneurs from other member states, it has exceeded 98 percent,» he noted.

According to the Russian prime minister, the preliminary results of the EAEU’s performance in key indicators for 2025 are impressive. Interest is also growing in expanding trade with countries outside the Union.

«We continue to strengthen transport connectivity in the Eurasian region. It is extremely important to accelerate the introduction of modern solutions, primarily to modernize logistics infrastructure and digitalize transport corridors. This will expand the capacity of existing routes and, as a result, increase the volume of cargo transportation,» Mikhail Mishustin added.
link: https://24.kg/english/354354/
views: 102
Print
Related
Russia extends simplified import procedure for goods from Kyrgyzstan
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
Rail travel to be simplified for citizens of EAEU countries
Formation of common financial market within EAEU discussed in Moscow
Eurasian Economic Commission Spartakiad: Kyrgyzstani among the best
Kyrgyzstan remains leader in EAEU in construction work growth
Mutual trade within EAEU grows by 9.1 percent in 2024
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to join exchange of transport control data
Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Minsk: Number of documents signed
Popular
Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China Customs detects concealment of goods in cement trucks arriving from China
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15 Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation EAEU to finance production of PC system units with Kyrgyzstan’s participation
42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week 42,500 cases of ARVI and influenza registered in Kyrgyzstan for a week
12 December, Friday
10:40
President changes organizing committee composition for 4th People’s Kurultai President changes organizing committee composition for...
10:30
Kamchybek Tashiev: No show—we have to meet with people and solve problems
10:11
Strong wind damages solar panels at power plant in Toru-Aigyr village
10:06
Share of national currencies in EAEU settlements rises to 93 percent
09:53
World Boxing Championships: Kyrgyzstani Ikhtiyar Nishonov wins bronze