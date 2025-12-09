Culture Ministry intends to preserve historical appearance of Tash-Rabat

In recent days, false information about work being carried out at Tash-Rabat caravanserai has been spreading on social media, the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

According to the ministry, the Tash-Rabat architectural monument is at risk of destruction due to natural and anthropogenic impacts. Therefore, a tender for restoration was held in 2025, with Yug-Stroyservice OJSC selected as the winner. The work is being carried out as part of the state program «Secrets of Ancient History.»

The restoration is being carried out in accordance with the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic «On the Protection and Use of Historical and Cultural Heritage» and international scientific requirements.

Kyrgyzrestavratsiya Research Institute prepared a specialized scientific project; several scientific consultations and field studies were conducted with the participation of local and international specialists.

The fence and canopy are temporary measures installed to protect the restoration work. To ensure the safety of the restoration:

— the area around the monument was fenced to prevent livestock from entering;

— a temporary canopy was installed to reduce damage from precipitation and create comfortable conditions for the specialists;

— these structures are temporary and will be dismantled after the restoration is completed;

— all work is being carried out on a scientific basis.

Each stage is based on expert opinions, laboratory studies, and historical materials. The goal of the work is to preserve the authentic historical appearance of Tash-Rabat, not to alter or damage it.

The ministry requests to disseminate information with accuracy. If citizens or specialists have scientifically sound proposals, the ministry is always ready to listen and discuss them.

The last major restoration at Tash-Rabat was carried out in the 1970s and 1980s. The current work is aimed at preserving its historical significance and value for future generations.