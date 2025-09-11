Historic Tash-Rabat caravanserai undergoing first restoration in 45 years

Restoration and repair work has begun on the medieval caravanserai Tash-Rabat in At-Bashy district, which is currently at risk of collapse, the Ministry of Culture’s press service reported.

As part of the state program «Secrets of Ancient History», comprehensive restoration work is being carried out by the Kyrgyz Research Institute Kyrgyzrestavratsiya under the Ministry of Culture, Information, and Youth Policy.

The ministry noted that the last restoration of the site — listed as a monument of national significance — took place in the 1970s—1980s.

Since 2024, Tash-Rabat has been under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Culture, whereas previously it was managed by local government bodies.