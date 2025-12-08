Online registration for seasonal work in the UK opens in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labour’s Centre for Employment Abroad announces the launch of online registration for seasonal agricultural work in the UK, operated by HOPS Labour Solutions Ltd. Registration opened on December 8, 2025, at 12:01 and will close on December 11, at 11:59 p.m. Bishkek time. Applications can be submitted through the Centre’s official website, www.migrant.kg, and its Instagram page, info.migrant.kg.

To participate, one must have a valid passport and a Gmail address with the first and last name as on your passport. Online registration only confirms interest in the program and does not guarantee participation in subsequent stages.

Online Russian language testing will take place in January 2026, with in-person interviews in February. Work will begin in early April 2026, with pay of £12.71 per hour, with a minimum of 32 hours per week. The visa costs £319, with airfare paid separately.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, have a good knowledge of Russian, and be in good physical and psychological health. HOPS welcomes applications from women. Those who have previously worked in the UK through the HOPS program should contact the operator directly.

The selection process is entirely managed by HOPS; the Centre for Employment Abroad does not participate. The program is free; any attempts to charge fees or fraudulent activity should be reported to Complaints@hopsls.com.