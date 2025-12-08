18:50
USD 87.45
EUR 101.98
RUB 1.14
English

Online registration for seasonal work in the UK opens in Kyrgyzstan

The Ministry of Labour’s Centre for Employment Abroad announces the launch of online registration for seasonal agricultural work in the UK, operated by HOPS Labour Solutions Ltd. Registration opened on December 8, 2025, at 12:01 and will close on December 11, at 11:59 p.m. Bishkek time. Applications can be submitted through the Centre’s official website, www.migrant.kg, and its Instagram page, info.migrant.kg.

To participate, one must have a valid passport and a Gmail address with the first and last name as on your passport. Online registration only confirms interest in the program and does not guarantee participation in subsequent stages.

Online Russian language testing will take place in January 2026, with in-person interviews in February. Work will begin in early April 2026, with pay of £12.71 per hour, with a minimum of 32 hours per week. The visa costs £319, with airfare paid separately.

Applicants must be over 18 years old, have a good knowledge of Russian, and be in good physical and psychological health. HOPS welcomes applications from women. Those who have previously worked in the UK through the HOPS program should contact the operator directly.

The selection process is entirely managed by HOPS; the Centre for Employment Abroad does not participate. The program is free; any attempts to charge fees or fraudulent activity should be reported to Complaints@hopsls.com.
link: https://24.kg/english/353837/
views: 93
Print
Related
Bishkek and London agree to cooperate on critical minerals
Over 1,500 people with disabilities employed for five years in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and the United Kingdom strengthen cooperation
Foreigners in Bishkek attempt to illegally send Kyrgyzstanis to work in Europe
Illegal employment of 12 foreigners uncovered in Bishkek Free Economic Zone
Kyrgyz soldiers allowed to work part-time: New law adopted
Online registration of Kyrgyzstanis to work at Volkswagen plant begins
Employment Center sends another group of Kyrgyzstanis to work in Korea
President of Kyrgyzstan ratifies ILO Private Employment Agencies Convention
Kyrgyz officials warn of employment scams in the UK
Popular
Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways Kyrgyzstan launches new project to plant fruit orchards along roadways
Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan Center for Fishery and Aquaculture Development to be established in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation Kyrgyzstan and Pakistan sign package of agreements to expand cooperation
Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai Kyrgyz gold showcased on stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2025 in Dubai
8 December, Monday
18:31
Kyrgyzstan's border guards trained to counter explosive threats Kyrgyzstan's border guards trained to counter explosive...
18:23
Online registration for seasonal work in the UK opens in Kyrgyzstan
15:55
Bishkek’s main New Year Tree to be lit up on December 15
15:41
Agriculture Ministry launches Young Veterinarian: Housing and Career program
15:34
Traffic for heavy trucks temporarily restricted on Too-Ashuu pass