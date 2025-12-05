National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is increasing its gold reserves — World Gold Council

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan is increasing its gold reserves. Materials from the World Gold Council say.

According to experts, global central banks continued to actively replenish their gold and foreign exchange reserves in October 2025, purchasing a total of 53 tons of gold.

The National Bank of Poland also returned to the market after a pause, purchasing 16 tons of gold. Its total reserves reached 531 tons. It is the largest buyer of the precious metal.

The Central Bank of Brazil has increased its gold reserves for the second month in a row, purchasing 16 tons.

Buyers of the precious metal include the Central Bank of Uzbekistan (9 tons), Bank of Indonesia (4 tons), the Central Bank of Turkey (3 tons), the Czech National Bank (2 tons), as well as the central banks of Ghana, China, Kazakhstan, and the Philippines (more than 1 ton each).

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan also increased its reserves, purchasing two tons of gold. Kyrgyzstan ranks 15th in the world among central banks in terms of gold purchases.