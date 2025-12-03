11:45
Visa issue for Kyrgyzstan's boxing team resolved

The visa issue for members of Kyrgyzstan’s boxing team has been resolved. The Boxing Federation of Kyrgyzstan reported.

It was previously reported that almost all athletes had not received entry visas to the UAE, where the IBA World Championships kicked off the day before.

The visas were obtained thanks to the authorities, the relevant organization reported.

Omar Livaza (up to 63.5 kilograms) and Almaz Orozbekov (up to 67 kilograms) have already arrived in Dubai. The team’s head coach, Daniyar Tologon uulu, has also departed for the UAE.
