Most of Kyrgyzstan’s national boxing team denied visas for World Championships

Nearly the entire national boxing team of Kyrgyzstan has been unable to participate in the World Championships in the UAE. The Boxing Federation reported.

According to the federation, 10 out of 13 athletes were unable to obtain visas.

The Boxing Federation of Kyrgyzstan had officially registered 13 participants for the World Championships and submitted all required visa documents to the IBA organizers. However, most visa applications were denied. Only two boxers and one coach were able to travel to Dubai.

Kyrgyzstan will be represented at the tournament by Omar Livaza (63.5 kg) and Almaz Orozbekov (67 kg). The team’s head coach, Daniyar Tologon uulu, also traveled to the UAE.

The 2025 World Boxing Championships kicks off today in the United Arab Emirates. The senior men’s tournament will be held from December 2 to December 13 in Dubai. The prize fund is $8 million.

The winner of each weight category will receive $300,000, the silver medalist $150,000, the bronze medalists $75,000 each, and fifth place $10,000.