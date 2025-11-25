21:03
Breeding rams worth $15,000 being raised in Ak-Tala district

Significant progress has been made in the development of livestock breeding in recent years in Ak-Tala district of Naryn region. Particularly significant work is being done to increase the numbers and improve the quality of Arashan sheep breed, which is rightfully considered a national pride. The Ministry of Agriculture of Kyrgyzstan reports.

According to the ministry, Nadyrbek Mamytbaev, a resident of the village of Baetov and a private entrepreneur, is raising Arashan rams on his farm in accordance with strict breeding standards and achieving impressive results.

«His ram, a grandson of Korabl-2 line, was valued at $15,000 and exchanged for a Nissan Rogue. This event is one of the major achievements in the field of livestock breeding in Kyrgyzstan. It demonstrates the growth of breeding efforts in the country, the farmers’ commitment to quality, and the increasing value of breeding livestock in the domestic market,» the statement reads.

The ministry encourages farmers, livestock breeders, and farms to become more actively involved in the development of livestock breeding. The dissemination of valuable national breeds such as Arashan is an important area of ​​regional development policy, strengthening the agricultural economy, and increasing export potential.
