Camel breeding in Naryn: One animal can yield up to 400 kg of meat

Boto Kuronkeev, a resident of Togolok Moldo village in Ak-Talaa district of Naryn region, is engaged in camel breeding—a practice that is declining and gradually being forgotten in the country. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture, and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, this craft has been passed down through the family for generations.

«A man had bred camels since the 1980s, and today his son, Boto Kuronkeev, continues the work. Camel breeding is labor-intensive, but these animals are especially well adapted to the conditions of the Kyrgyz mountains. They can go without water for up to 40 days, withstand temperatures down to −40°C and up to +50°C. Additionally, camels provide meat and milk year-round, making them valuable for farming,» the statement says.

The farmer is taking measures to develop camel breeding by distributing animals not only across Naryn region but also to other regions, increasing their population. Plans are also underway to bring in other mountain camel breeds from Mongolia.

According to available information, an adult male camel can yield 400–500 kilograms of meat. There is also demand for camel wool, which is used to make clothing, blankets, and therapeutic items for sale.

This initiative is helping revive the nearly forgotten camel breeding industry in Kyrgyzstan and diversify the livestock sector.
