Foreigners in Bishkek attempt to illegally send Kyrgyzstanis to work in Europe

The Center for Employment of Citizens Abroad has prevented an attempt to illegally recruit citizens of Kyrgyzstan for work in Europe, the press service of the Ministry of Labor reported.

According to the ministry, the center received information that foreign nationals had organized large-scale recruitment of Kyrgyzstanis with the aim of subsequently sending them to work in Europe.

«It was established that the organizers did not have an official permit to carry out activities related to the overseas employment of citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic. The collected materials have been handed over to the Ministry of Internal Affairs for inspection and legal assessment of the organizers’ actions,» the statement says.

The Center reminds business as well as individuals and legal entities, that overseas employment services for Kyrgyzstanis are allowed only with a valid permit issued in accordance with established procedures.

The legality of an agency can be verified on the Center’s official website.
