Rector of Diplomatic Academy appointed Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Iran

Akylbek Kylychev has been appointed Ambassador of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Islamic Republic of Iran and Permanent Representative of the Kyrgyz Republic to the Economic Cooperation Organization in Tehran. The presidential press service reported.

According to the press service, the head of state signed the corresponding decree.

Akylbek Kylychev was born on December 25, 1966, in Bishkek.

He graduated from the History Department of Kyrgyz State University in 1989. He is a career diplomat, Doctor of Historical Sciences, and Professor.

In 1995, he defended his PhD dissertation on «The History of Tengri-Too and Adjacent Territories in the 14th-15th Centuries (According to Some Persian Sources).»

He has been working for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic since March 1996.

In 1998, he studied at the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt (Cairo).

From 1998 to 2014 and from 2021 to 2023, he held the positions of First Secretary, Counselor, and Acting Ambassador at the Embassy of Kyrgyzstan in Iran.

In 2023, he became Rector of the Kazi Dikambaev Diplomatic Academy under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Previously, Turdakun Sydykov served as Ambassador to Iran, holding this position since 2021.