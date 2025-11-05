12:42
USD 87.45
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.08
English

Kyrgyzstanis take several prize places at World Grappling Championships

Several Kyrgyz athletes took prize places at the World Grappling Championships, which took place from October 30 to November 5 in Greece. The Kyrgyz Federation of Grappling reported.

The athletes represented Kyrgyzstan on behalf of the Nomad Fights and Nomad Grappling Mixed Martial Arts Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The following athletes won prizes:

  • Aibek Arsymbaev, 62 kilograms — bronze medal;
  • Uultai Zhekshenbekova, 40 kilograms in NO-GI category — bronze medal; in the GI category — silver medal;
  • Mars Kalbaev, 62 kilograms in the NO-GI category — silver medal;
  • Adilet Tilebaldiev, 71 kilograms in the NO-GI category — silver medal;
  • Konstantin Li, 100 kilograms in the NO-GI category — gold medal;
  • Nurlan Sarybashev, 77 kilograms in the NO-GI category — silver medal.

Grappling is a combat sport in which opponents wrestle both standing and on the ground, without striking. The main goal is to force the opponent to submit using painful and choking holds. Grappling combines techniques from various martial arts, such as sambo, judo, and jiu-jitsu, and includes throws and ground fighting.
link: https://24.kg/english/349741/
views: 122
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstani Zhyldyzbek Abylbekov wins silver at World Grappling Championships
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at World Grappling Championships
Kyrgyz athlete Adil Amangeldiev becomes grappling world champion
Athlete from Kyrgyzstan wins gold medal at grappling tournament
Asian Grappling Championship: Athletes from Kyrgyzstan take second place
Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 2nd place at Grappling Tournament in Astana
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at World Grappling Championship in Spain
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at Grappling Tournament
Kyrgyzstanis win medals at NAGA World Grappling Championship
Kyrgyzstani wins silver medal at World Grappling Championship
Popular
Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only Cabinet of Kyrgyzstan to require businesses to accept card payments only
Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026 Average salary in Kyrgyzstan to increase to 36,000 soms in 2026
Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek Qatari surgeons to operate on children with hearing impairments in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste Kyrgyzstan to ban landfilling of recyclable waste
5 November, Wednesday
12:37
Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka village, Chui region Driver caught with large batch of drugs in Sosnovka vi...
12:27
Low physical accessibility of opioid analgesics registered in Kyrgyzstan
12:19
Lawyer suspected of extortion detained in Osh
12:03
Kyrgyzstanis take several prize places at World Grappling Championships
11:56
One in 4 adults in Kyrgyzstan is obese, risk increasing among children