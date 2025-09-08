Kyrgyz athlete Adil Amangeldiev becomes grappling world champion

Kyrgyz athlete Adil Amangeldiev has become world champion in grappling at the AIGA World Cup 2025, held from September 5 to 7 in Tashkent. The athlete himself told 24.kg news agency.

The Kyrgyzstani won a gold medal in the under 73 kg weight category among athletes aged 16–17. He competed in four bouts in total. According to him, he secured early victories in his first two matches with submission holds, advanced from the semifinal by judges’ decision, and in the final defeated an opponent from Russia with a score 1:0.

Grappling is a modern martial art that combines techniques from Brazilian jiu-jitsu, judo, sambo, and freestyle wrestling. Strikes are prohibited; the main goal is to win by submission (joint locks or chokes) or by points for technical actions.