Frozen fruit exports from Kyrgyzstan increases four times

Kyrgyzstan has nearly quadrupled its frozen fruit exports. Daiyrbek Orunbekov, head of the presidential administration’s information policy service, reported.

According to him, more than 3,600 tons of frozen fruit were exported from January to August of this year—3.8 times more than in the same period last year.

The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries remain the main importers of Kyrgyz products, with Russia leading the list. Frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan is also exported to Turkey, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Poland, Bulgaria, and France.

Daiyrbek Orunbekov noted that the growth in exports and the expansion of export geography indicate Kyrgyzstan’s strengthening position in the international market and the growing potential of its domestic agricultural and processing industries.

«Demand for Kyrgyz frozen fruit is growing, which speaks to the competitiveness of our products and the quality of our processing,» he emphasized.

According to the presidential administration, the republic is gradually forming a sustainable niche in the export of processed agricultural products, which contributes to regional development and the creation of new jobs.