Agriculture Ministry to take €2.25 million from EBRD for water supply

The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan will take €2.25 million additionally from the EBRD for water supply to three villages in Uzgen district of Osh region. The draft agreement was submitted to the Parliament for consideration.

The ministry recalled that the main project «Rehabilitation of water supply systems in local government bodies of Myrza-Ake, Don-Bulak and Kurshab», which was launched in 2019, is currently being successfully implemented, however, a number of objective factors have necessitated additional financing.

The initial budget of the current project was €5 million, of which €2 million came in the form of an EBRD loan and €3 million in the form of a grant from the EU Investment Facility for Central Asia.

As a result of the project implementation, it was expected to provide 3 rural areas of Uzgen district with centralized safe drinking water supply with a total population of over 44,000 people (as of January 2016). Upon completion of the detailed design, it was revealed that the initial priority investment program would not be feasible within the available funding.

Accordingly, the rehabilitation of water supply systems in the municipalities of Myrza-Ake, Don-Bulak and Kurshab are divided into the categories of «first priority» and «second priority».

As part of the project implementation, as a result of tenders for construction and installation work, it was revealed that the budget provided for by the project can only cover «first priority» work.

«Second priority» work is necessary for the project to achieve its initial investment goals and objectives, ensure the sustainability of the achieved results and contribute to the achievement of the main indicators specified in the project development goals. In this regard, there is a need to allocate additional funds for construction and installation work for the remaining work within the short-term priority investment program.

The additional financing budget is €2.25 million, including: an EBRD loan of €1.5 million and a grant from the EBRD Shareholder’s Special Fund of €0.75 million. The EBRD loan is provided for a period of 15 years, including a three-year grace period, and an interest rate of 1 percent + Euribor (taking into account the floating rate).

The Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes that additional financing for the project will have a direct impact on the condition of existing water supply systems, improve public health in cases of water-borne diseases, and strengthen the capacity of local authorities and water supply companies to effectively manage water supply systems (including the installation of water meters and the introduction of economically justified tariffs reflecting consumption-based costs).