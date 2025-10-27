Sadyr Japarov opens Alpha special forces training center

During a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony of a new training center for the State Committee for National Security’s Alpha special forces unit. The presidential press service reported.

Sadyr Japarov recalled that the special service for combating terrorism was established on October 27, 1992, and since then, the Alpha unit has successfully carried out particularly complex and important missions.

«In August-November 1999, Alpha servicemen participated in an operation to destroy international gangs that had infiltrated Batken region. They freed hostages and ensured the safety of service members. The unit acted professionally and selflessly in the mountainous terrain,» Sadyr Japarov noted.

The President emphasized that Alpha special forces unit has extensive experience in combating terrorism, extremism, and organized crime, and has repeatedly conducted operations to detain the leaders of terrorist groups and drug syndicates.

According to the head of state, construction of the new training center began in early 2025 at the initiative of the SCNS leadership. The center is equipped with modern equipment and is intended not only for Alpha special forces but also for law enforcement and civil defense personnel in the region.

Sadyr Japarov toured the center’s infrastructure, observed tactical exercises involving the elimination of simulated terrorists and the rescue of hostages, and visited the shooting range, where the units demonstrated their skills using FPV drones.

The President noted the high level of training of the unit and the center’s modern technical equipment.