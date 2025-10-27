Sadyr Japarov opens Alpha special forces training center

During a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov attended the opening ceremony of a new training center for the State Committee for National Security’s Alpha special forces unit. The presidential press service reported.
Sadyr Japarov recalled that the special service for combating terrorism was established on October 27, 1992, and since then, the Alpha unit has successfully carried out particularly complex and important missions.
The President emphasized that Alpha special forces unit has extensive experience in combating terrorism, extremism, and organized crime, and has repeatedly conducted operations to detain the leaders of terrorist groups and drug syndicates.
According to the head of state, construction of the new training center began in early 2025 at the initiative of the SCNS leadership. The center is equipped with modern equipment and is intended not only for Alpha special forces but also for law enforcement and civil defense personnel in the region.
The President noted the high level of training of the unit and the center’s modern technical equipment.