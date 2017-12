An officer of Panther Special Forces of the National Guard of Kyrgyzstan was arrested and placed in detention center 1 for a month. Military unit confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The serviceman, former chief of staff of Panther battalion, was detained at home in Tokmak town by the Interior Ministry employees. Officers found 60 grams of marijuana during a search.

Sverdlovsk District Court chose measure of restraint in the form of detention. The investigation continues.