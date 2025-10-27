Wedding of Danadil Japarov, president's nephew, takes place at state residence

On the evening of October 25, the wedding of Danadil Japarov, the nephew and adopted son of President Sadyr Japarov, took place at Ala-Archa State Residence No. 1.

Sources told 24.kg news agency that the event was held in private. Guests were prohibited from using mobile phones and recording devices.

According to the agency’s sources, Danadil’s chosen girl is from a village in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region. She grew up in a modest family—she has no father, and her mother is a teacher. All expenses, including the wedding organization, were covered by the head of state’s family.

According to sources, Sadyr Japarov personally approved his nephew’s choice, noting that he liked the fact that the girl comes from a modest family and is known for her modesty.

It was previously reported that preparations were underway at the residence for two weddings of the president’s sons. However, it later emerged that only one ceremony took place — that of Danadil Japarov.

There has been no official comment from the presidential administration on this matter.