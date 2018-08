It was decided to unify the musical program of weddings and other celebrations in Uzbekistan. Nuz.uz portal reported.

According to it, Uzbekkontsert intends to compile a list of songs that are recommended for listening at festive events held in the republic.

At the same time, the agency stated that it was ready to listen to the opinion of the Uzbek citizens. However, judging by the first feedbacks of users on the Internet, many people did not like the idea.