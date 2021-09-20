19:40
Niece of Kurmanbek Bakiyev marries deputy's son in Turkey

The niece of the fugitive president of Kyrgyzstan Kurmanbek Bakiyev, Almash, married a son of the deputy of the local council of Mugla city in Turkey Metin Ergun — Ilteris Ergun. Representatives of the Bakiyev family confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to them, Almash is the daughter of Adyl Bakiyev. She works in Turkey. The wedding took place in Ankara.

«Neither Kurmanbek nor Adyl Bakiyev was present at the wedding; other relatives were present,» they noted.

Some Turkish media wrote about the wedding of Almash Bakiyeva and Ilteris Ergun.

According to their information, the newlyweds were personally congratulated by the Mayor of Ankara Mansur Yavas and the Chairman of the IYI party Meral Aksener, the Chairman of the Republican People’s Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
