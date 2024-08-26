Olympic medalist Munarbek Seyitbek uulu gets married

Silver medalist of the Olympic Games in Paris Munarbek Seyitbek uulu got married — the wedding took place on August 24. The athlete announced it on social media.

«August 24 was one of the good days given to me by God. I entered into a marriage and together with my wife began the journey to happiness in both worlds. I join the words of our president about the inadmissibility of wastefulness and I also urge you to do the same. Our wedding took place according to Sharia and in a home environment. I wish everyone good health and happiness. Let our state continue to develop and prosper,» Munarbek posted.

His wife’s name is Servinoz. Munarbek proposed to her a week ago. On August 17, he put an engagement ring on his bride’s finger.

Munarbek Seyitbek uulu is 28 years old, he is from Uzgen district of Osh region. He started boxing at the age of eight. He graduated from the Faculty of Physical Education of the Osh State University.

Munarbek won a silver medal in the weight category up to 57 kilograms at the Olympic Games in Paris, and became the first in the history of Kyrgyz boxing to win a medal at the Games.