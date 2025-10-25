Renovated Sunny Fish fountain opened in Bishkek

The renovated Sunny Fish fountain was officially opened in Bishkek with the participation of Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The opening ceremony featured a performance by the Grand Symphony Orchestra. The capital renovation was carried out under the order of the City Hall’s Department of Capital Construction.

The repair included a full range of dismantling and restoration works. The fountain’s surface was cleaned with sandblasting; the old water supply system, excess concrete layer above the mosaic, outdated pavement, and lighting were all removed.

Special attention was paid to restoring the decorative elements. Missing details of the fountain’s base, walls, and sculptures were recreated using traditional techniques of marble, granite, and smalt laying — fully in line with the original design created more than half a century ago. All elements were restored authentically, preserving the historical appearance of the fountain.

Waterproofing of the fountain basin was also carried out: the surface was cleaned, seams and cracks were sealed, and a multilayer varnish was applied to enhance color and restore the fountain’s original shine. The pumping and electrical systems were completely replaced, and a new control room and a switching channel connecting it to the fountain were installed.

The surrounding area was also improved: new vibro-pressed paving stones matching the fountain’s style were laid, benches and waste bins were installed, and modern solar-powered lighting fixtures were added.