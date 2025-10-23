21:52
EU sanctions against Russia: Banks from Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan included in list

The European Union has approved its 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The document published in the Official Journal of the EU says.

The new restrictions target not only Russian companies and banks but also businesses from Central Asia, China, India, and Thailand.

The sanctions list includes 21 individuals and 42 legal entities, among them several companies from Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and Tajikistan. They are suspected of helping to circumvent previously imposed restrictions. The EU has banned them from conducting transactions with European partners and from accessing international payment systems.

The sanctions affect Kyrgyz banks Tolubay and Eurasian Savings Bank, as well as Tajik banks Dushanbe City Bank, Spitamen, and Commercial Bank of Tajikistan. The restrictions will take effect on November 12, while measures against the Payeer payment service will come into force on November 25.

The new sanctions package also includes measures targeting five Russian banks, cryptocurrency exchanges, and oil traders operating through Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, the UAE, Paraguay, and Hong Kong.

In addition, the EU has expanded its list of restricted exports to Russia. The new prohibitions now cover roses, rhododendrons, and azaleas, as well as foliage, tree branches, parts of plants, grasses, mosses, and lichens.
