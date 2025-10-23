Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn

The opening of a new, modern sports complex, Munduz Ata, took place in Naryn. It was built with funds from local investor and entrepreneur Aibek Monolov.

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security, attended the opening ceremony and congratulated city residents on the important event.

«Modern conditions have been created for raising a healthy, educated, and united generation that will be protected from bad habits,» he noted in his speech.

According to the Naryn City Hall, the new facility will serve as a training base for freestyle wrestling and provide young people with opportunities to lead an active lifestyle and develop their athletic skills.

The complex is expected to help nurture future champions of Kyrgyzstan.