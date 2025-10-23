15:42
USD 87.45
EUR 101.43
RUB 1.07
English

Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn

The opening of a new, modern sports complex, Munduz Ata, took place in Naryn. It was built with funds from local investor and entrepreneur Aibek Monolov.

Kamchybek Tashiev, chairman of the State Committee for National Security, attended the opening ceremony and congratulated city residents on the important event.

«Modern conditions have been created for raising a healthy, educated, and united generation that will be protected from bad habits,» he noted in his speech.

According to the Naryn City Hall, the new facility will serve as a training base for freestyle wrestling and provide young people with opportunities to lead an active lifestyle and develop their athletic skills.
The complex is expected to help nurture future champions of Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/348260/
views: 57
Print
Related
Former Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling coach leads Egypt to medals
Akzhol Makhmudov's father criticizes new coach of Kyrgyz national team
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva reaches final of U23 World Wrestling Championships
Young Asian Wrestling Champions receive awards on behalf of President
New coaching staff formed for Kyrgyz national Greco-Roman wrestling team
Aibek Berdaliev and Anvar Kasymov – Veteran World Wrestling Champions
Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov becomes Veteran World Wrestling Champion
III CIS Games: Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestlers win four medals
Magomed Musaev appointed advisor to head of Asian Wrestling Federation
Kyrgyzstani Ayana Asamalikova wins gold at CIS Games
Popular
Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region Recruited ISIS supporter detained in Issyk-Kul region
Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation Kyrgyzstan ratifies EAEU agreement on simplifying securities circulation
Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day Kyrgyzstan launches global #23for23 campaign to celebrate Snow Leopard Day
Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks Karasu checkpoint connected to Kazakhstan's e-queue system for trucks
23 October, Thursday
15:40
PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion soms PPP project portfolio in Kyrgyzstan exceeds 434 billion...
15:29
Kamchybek Tashiev opens new Munduz Ata freestyle wrestling hall in Naryn
15:22
Third earthquake in 24 hours registered in Kyrgyzstan
15:12
New Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyzstan's CEC appointed
15:05
Former Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling coach leads Egypt to medals