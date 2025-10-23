15:41
Former Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling coach leads Egypt to medals

The Egyptian Greco-Roman wrestling team won gold at the U23 World Championships in Serbia under the guidance of Azat Erkimbaev, former coach of the national team of Kyrgyzstan. The U23 World Championships website says.

It was previously reported that the coach, who headed the national team of Kyrgyzstan, signed a three-year contract with the Egyptian Greco-Roman wrestling team in August, running through the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games.

The team first competed at the World Championships in Croatia and then achieved strong results at the U23 World Championships in Serbia, winning two medals: one gold and one bronze.

In the Olympic weight category up to 67 kg, Mohamed Hassan Ahmed Abdelrehim became world champion. His teammate, Adham Ayman Garib Abdou Elsayed (up to 63 kg), took third place, defeating Kyrgyz wrestler Kuttubek Abdurazakov in the bronze medal match.

The team of Kyrgyzstan did not win any medals at this tournament.
