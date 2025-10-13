17:35
Number of services in Issyk-Kul region triples in six years

By the end of the 2025 resort season, the number of tourist services provided on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake has tripled compared to 2019. The Ministry of Economy of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, positive dynamics have been recorded in three sectors.

1. Public catering: the number of establishments increased from 360 in 2019 to 963 by the end of the 2025 season. This is nearly threefold increase, demonstrating the development of gastronomic tourism.

The leaders in this sector are Karakol with 170 establishments, Cholpon-Ata with 157, and Bosteri with 142.

2. Accommodation sector: the number of hotels and guesthouses rose from 627 to 1,833.

Cholpon-Ata leads with 377 facilities, followed by Bosteri with 336.

3. Financial infrastructure: the number of ATMs and banking service points grew from 219 to 313.

The highest number is in Karakol, with 100 locations.
