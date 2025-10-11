13:58
Aibek Berdaliev and Anvar Kasymov – Veteran World Wrestling Champions

Kyrgyzstanis Aibek Berdaliev and Anvar Kasymov won gold medals at the Veteran World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships. The UWW website says.

In the B age category, Aibek Berdaliev (up to 70 kg) defeated an athlete from Ukraine Oleg Boykov 4-3 in the final, while Anvar Kasymov (up to 78 kg) defeated Dmitry Popov from Moldova 2-1.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov became the Veteran World Wrestling Champion.

The Veteran World Wrestling Championships, currently underway in Tatabánya, Hungary, will conclude on October 12.
