11:48
USD 87.45
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.07
English

Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov becomes Veteran World Wrestling Champion

Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov has become the world champion among veterans in freestyle wrestling. The UWW website says.

In the 100-kilogram age category D, the Kyrgyzstani defeated American Alvin Riggs 6-2 in the final.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis Esenbek Baimatov (78 kg) and Roman Sarybaev (88 kg) won silver medals in their age categories, while Asker Efendiev (130 kg) and Taalaibek Dzhanaev (88 kg) took bronze medals.

The Veteran World Wrestling Championships, currently underway in Tatabánya, Hungary, will conclude on October 12.
link: https://24.kg/english/346565/
views: 96
Print
Related
III CIS Games: Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestlers win four medals
Magomed Musaev appointed advisor to head of Asian Wrestling Federation
Kyrgyzstani Ayana Asamalikova wins gold at CIS Games
Kyrgyzstani Nurzat Nurtaeva takes 3rd place in UWW World Rankings
Aisuluu Tynybekova dropped from UWW world rankings
Akzhol Makhmudov to compete at PWL Tournament in Moscow
Kyrgyz wrestler Aiperi Medet kyzy retains top spot in world rankings
Coaching staff of Kyrgyz Greco-Roman wrestling team resigns
World Wrestling Championships: Asan Zhanyshov wins bronze
Aiperi Medet kyzy: Together we will reach new heights
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
9 October, Thursday
11:21
Sadyr Japarov: New era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov: New era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyz...
11:13
Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov becomes Veteran World Wrestling Champion
10:51
Emergencies Ministry reviews nine-month results and assesses disaster damages
10:45
III CIS Games: Team of Kyrgyzstan takes 6th place in medal standings
10:39
Daniyar Amangeldiev and EU Special Envoy discuss sanctions agenda