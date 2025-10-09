Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov becomes Veteran World Wrestling Champion

Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov has become the world champion among veterans in freestyle wrestling. The UWW website says.

In the 100-kilogram age category D, the Kyrgyzstani defeated American Alvin Riggs 6-2 in the final.

Earlier, Kyrgyzstanis Esenbek Baimatov (78 kg) and Roman Sarybaev (88 kg) won silver medals in their age categories, while Asker Efendiev (130 kg) and Taalaibek Dzhanaev (88 kg) took bronze medals.

The Veteran World Wrestling Championships, currently underway in Tatabánya, Hungary, will conclude on October 12.