13:22
USD 87.45
EUR 101.58
RUB 1.07
English

Tax Crime Department to be established within State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan

A Tax Crime Department will be established under the State Tax Service (STS) of Kyrgyzstan. The proposed amendments to certain government resolutions regulating the functions of tax authorities with law enforcement status have been submitted for public discussion.

The initiative aims to bring the activities of tax authorities fully in line with the Tax Code and current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The new department will perform key functions related to detecting, preventing, and suppressing tax-related crimes — including tax evasion and the illegal circulation of excisable goods. It will closely cooperate with law enforcement and customs agencies through joint operational and analytical measures.

According to the developers, the implementation of this proposal will strengthen the country’s financial and economic security and improve the effectiveness of tax control. Without the adoption of the initiative, they noted, the quality of tax oversight could decline, and legal uncertainty in the work of tax authorities may persist.
link: https://24.kg/english/346575/
views: 130
Print
Related
Cabinet of Ministers takes over taxes, customs and alcohol control
Tax Service launches AI-powered virtual assistant Aisalyk
State Tax Service working to translate its information systems into Kyrgyz
Two Tax Service employees detained in Osh city
Head of Tax Service Department for Leninsky district detained in Bishkek
Electronic queues to be introduced at Kazakh-Kyrgyz border checkpoints
New approach to tax audits uncovers schemes for billions of soms in Kyrgyzstan
Tax arrears accrued before 2022 to be written off in Kyrgyzstan
Deputy Head of Tax Service Department for Kara-Suu arrested
Head of State Tax Service inspects Coca-Cola Bishkek Bottlers plant
Popular
Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight Magnitude 6 earthquake hit Kyrgyzstan overnight
Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs Tax Service officers of Kyrgyzstan seize illegal batch of cosmetic drugs
President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit President Sadyr Japarov arrives in Azerbaijan for working visit
Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement Death penalty does not deter crime – human rights activists’ statement
9 October, Thursday
12:45
Kyrgyzstan’s aviation expects EU blacklist decision in 2026 Kyrgyzstan’s aviation expects EU blacklist decision in...
12:21
Tax Crime Department to be established within State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan
11:48
Erdoğan presents Turkic leaders with book printed in common Turkic alphabet
11:21
Sadyr Japarov: New era of aviation has begun in Kyrgyzstan
11:13
Kyrgyzstani Chynarbek Izabekov becomes Veteran World Wrestling Champion