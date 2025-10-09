Tax Crime Department to be established within State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan

A Tax Crime Department will be established under the State Tax Service (STS) of Kyrgyzstan. The proposed amendments to certain government resolutions regulating the functions of tax authorities with law enforcement status have been submitted for public discussion.

The initiative aims to bring the activities of tax authorities fully in line with the Tax Code and current legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic. The new department will perform key functions related to detecting, preventing, and suppressing tax-related crimes — including tax evasion and the illegal circulation of excisable goods. It will closely cooperate with law enforcement and customs agencies through joint operational and analytical measures.

According to the developers, the implementation of this proposal will strengthen the country’s financial and economic security and improve the effectiveness of tax control. Without the adoption of the initiative, they noted, the quality of tax oversight could decline, and legal uncertainty in the work of tax authorities may persist.