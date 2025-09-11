12:59
Accounts receivable of enterprises in Kyrgyzstan exceed 594 billion soms

The accounts receivable of enterprises and organizations in Kyrgyzstan have exceeded 594 billion soms. Data from the National Statistical Committee say.

Of this amount, more than 422.4 billion soms are domestic obligations, while debts to foreign counterparties total 172.1 billion soms. These include 122.3 billion soms owed to CIS countries and 49.8 billion — to other states.

The largest receivables were recorded in wholesale and retail trade, as well as in motor vehicle and motorcycle repair — 222.9 billion soms.

The manufacturing sector accounts for 96.1 billion soms, construction for 79.3 billion, financial intermediation and insurance for 76.8 billion.

In the energy, gas, and steam supply sector, receivables stood at 21.2 billion soms, in transportation and storage at 20.7 billion, and in professional, scientific, and technical activities at 14.6 billion.

The data processed as of July 1, 2025.
