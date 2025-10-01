13:41
Kyrgyzstan’s Go team wins eight medals at tournament in Almaty

The Go team of Kyrgyzstan successfully competed at the 2nd G8 Lake Fest 2025 International Tournament, winning eight medals and a special prize in the youth category. The Go Federation of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The competitions took place on September 26-28 in Almaty and brought together the strongest players from Central Asia, South Korea, and Japan.

Of the 11 members of the Kyrgyzstan’s team, eight won medals in various categories.

Danai Aitaliev achieved the greatest success, taking first place and receiving the special prize Best Player Under 16 with a cash prize of 400,000 tenge. Elim Rajapov and Akbar Nurkadyrov also took first places.

Ernur Emilyev, Bitna Makhmatalieva, and Aidai Balbaeva took second places in their categories. Semetey Baratbaev and Burkhon Inomjonov won bronze medals.

Other team members also excelled at the tournament: Adelina Abdybekova secured a key victory over a junior member of the Kazakhstan’s team, Elina Alagozova won three games in a strong group, and young player Denis Khvan (9 years old) made his international debut.

All participants received gifts from sponsors.

The Go Federation of Kyrgyzstan noted that the results of the G8 Lake Fest 2025 confirm the high level of training of Kyrgyz athletes and their competitiveness on the international stage, especially among young players.

Go is an ancient strategy board game that originated in China over 4,000 years ago. Today, it is actively developing in Kyrgyzstan, where it is recognized as an official sport.
