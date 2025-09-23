12:50
Kyrgyz President extends civil service reform deadline until year-end

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree amending his March directive on civil service reform.

The changes concern Decree No. 83 of March 10, 2025 «On Additional Measures to Improve the Efficiency of the Civil Service System and Reduce Bureaucracy.»

Under the new decision, the deadline for implementing a number of provisions has been extended from October 1 to December 31 of this year.

According to the decree, the measure is aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of the public administration system.
