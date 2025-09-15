New railway crossing built on southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake

A new railway crossing has been constructed on the southern shore of Issyk-Kul Lake, where the highway now runs above the railway line through a tunnel-style design. The facility is ready for operation and will ensure the safe separation of traffic flows.

The crossing is part of a major infrastructure project — the construction of the four-lane Balykchy—Bokonbaevо—Karakol road, financed from the state budget.

The work began in August 2021. The Balykchy—Barskoon section spans 141.6 kilometers. By 2025, the lower asphalt layers are expected to be laid, with the entire road scheduled for completion in 2026.