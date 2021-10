The railway crossing on Logvinenko Street will be closed in Bishkek tonight. Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise reported.

The reason for the closure is asphalting of the road and dismantling of the rails and sleepers.

Section of Logvinenko Street from Bokonbaev Street to Tolstoy Street will be closed from 22.00 to 8.00.

Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise apologizes for the temporary inconvenience.