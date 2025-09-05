17:45
XXIV CIS and SCO International Sports Games start in Kyrgyzstan

The XXIV International Sports Games of the CIS and SCO Countries have started in Kyrgyzstan. The Commonwealth Executive Committee reported.

The competitions are held from September 4 to September 12 on the shores of Issyk-Kul Lake under the motto «Asia — Region of the Commonwealth and Peace.»

The program includes both traditional and national sports: arm wrestling, streetball, volleyball, kettlebell lifting, darts, athletics, mini-football, mas-wrestling, table tennis, tug-of-war, swimming, national competitions buka tartysh and oorduktardy tashuu, kyrgyz kurosh wrestling, beach soccer, beach volleyball, beach rugby, beach sambo, beach wrestling, sumo, alysh on belts, ssireum wrestling, as well as track and field races for men and women.

Amateur athletes from Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, China, India and Mongolia are taking part in the Games.

The Issyk-Kul Games are traditionally held under the auspices and with the financial support of the Interstate Humanitarian Cooperation Fund of the CIS member countries.
