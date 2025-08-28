Kyrgyz military depart for CSTO Interaction-2025 exercises

Kyrgyzstan’s servicemen have departed for Belarus to take part in the CSTO Interaction-2025 exercises.

According to the press service of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), participants of the joint Interaction-2025 exercises with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces (CRRF), as well as the special drills Search-2025 and Echelon-2025, will redeploy to Belarus by August 29.

Troop contingents from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan are being deployed to the training areas in line with the plan.

The exercises will take place at the Losvido and Lepelsky ranges from August 31 to September 6, combining the training of various CSTO collective force components. It is noted that:

Interaction-2025 is aimed at practicing the preparation and conduct of a joint operation to help resolve a crisis situation in a CSTO member state;

During the special exercise Search-2025, issues of organizing and conducting reconnaissance in the interests of the CSTO CRRF will be practiced;

The special exercise Echelon-2025 provides for practicing issues of logistics and material-technical support.

A key feature of the 2025 drills is their close coordination with the concept of the joint strategic exercise of the Belarusian and Russian armed forces Zapad-2025.