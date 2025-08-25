Ravshanbek Sabirov dismissed as Labor Minister, new Acting Minister appointed

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov has signed a decree relieving Ravshanbek Sabirov of his duties as Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration.

According to the presidential press service, the decision was made in connection with Sabirov’s transition to another position. He had held the post since December 2024.

Photo Kanat Sagynbaev

By a separate order, Kanat Sagynbaev was appointed Acting Minister of Labor, Social Security and Migration. His candidacy has been submitted to the Parliament for confirmation as minister on a permanent basis. Previously, Sagynbaev served as Chief of Staff at Bishkek City Hall.