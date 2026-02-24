15:34
Ernis Toltoev appointed Vice Mayor of Osh for Municipal Services and Transport

Ernis Toltoev has been appointed Deputy Mayor of Osh in charge of Municipal Services and Transport. The corresponding order was signed by the head of the southern capital, Zhanarbek Akayev.

Toltoev replaces Sonunbek Dzhunusbaev, who previously oversaw this sector.

According to the Osh City Hall, Toltoev will be responsible for the operation of public utilities, the development of transport infrastructure, and coordination of urban projects.

A new mayor took office in the southern capital of Kyrgyzstan on February 18.
