Otukchu checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Uzbek border temporarily closed

Otukchu checkpoint on the border of Kyrgyzstan with Uzbekistan is temporarily closed, and Apkan border crossing has been opened instead. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

Due to the erosion of the bridge supports between Otukchu (Kyrgyzstan) and Tul (Uzbekistan) checkpoints, caused by strong water flows, the checkpoint on the Kyrgyz side is temporarily closed for passage of people and vehicles.

To cross the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border, citizens and vehicles will be redirected to the temporary Apkan border crossing (Kyrgyzstan), which will operate from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and is intended only for citizens of Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

The Apkan border crossing is located in the village of Apkan, Batken district, Batken region.

It was reported earlier that Otukchu bridge over Kozhoshken River on Kaitpas-Otukchu road was temporarily closed due to a crack in the bridge. This is the main road leading to Sokh enclave in Batken region.