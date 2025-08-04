16:02
Doctor shortage in Talas region nearly twice as severe as in Bishkek

Kyrgyzstan has an average of 18.1 doctors per 10,000 people. The Ministry of Health told 24.kg news agency.

According to its data, the provision of specialists with higher medical education in the regions of the republic fluctuates between 19 and 9.3.

Bishkek (19) and Osh (17.4), as well as Batken region (15) have a provision higher than or closer to the national average.

The regions with the lowest provision of doctors are Talas (9.3) and Chui (11) regions.

At the level of primary health care (PHC), there is a shortage of family doctors, pediatricians, statisticians/experts, obstetricians-gynecologists and other specialists; at the hospital level — anesthesiologists and resuscitators, therapists and obstetricians-gynecologists.

«The staffing situation in inpatient healthcare organizations is better than at the primary level. Staffing of 87.5 percent indicates a high coverage of staff positions. However, the shortage in inpatient facilities remains — 971 vacant doctor positions. Many doctors are working 1.2 full-time equivalents to meet demand.

The situation is worse in primary health care organizations, staffing is 73.8 percent, that is, more than a quarter of the staff positions are not occupied. The part-time ratio of 1.3 indicates a high workload on existing doctors. The number of vacancies is twice as high as in inpatient facilities — 2,230 vacant doctor positions,» the Ministry of Health noted.
