President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signs Digital Code

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed the Digital Code, a new law that regulates all important issues related to the digital sphere in the country. The press service of the head of state reported.

The Code was adopted by the Parliament on June 18, 2025 and is aimed at protecting the rights of citizens on the Internet, developing the digital economy and increasing the investment attractiveness of Kyrgyzstan.

This document combines the rules that were previously regulated by different laws and creates a unified system for working with digital data, services and technologies. The Digital Code contains detailed rules on the protection of personal data, the use of digital services, operation of telecommunications networks and even artificial intelligence.

It is important that the law protects the rights of users, ensures security in the digital space and regulates the interaction between government agencies, businesses and citizens. Thanks to this Code, the Kyrgyz Republic will be able to better develop digital infrastructure and attract more investment in this area.

The Digital Code will come into force in six months, which will give time to all market participants to prepare for the new rules.
