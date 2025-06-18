Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approves draft Digital Code in third reading

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan approved the draft Digital Code, its implementation and amendments to some legislative acts in connection with the adoption of this document in the third reading.

According to the Ministry of Digital Development, the main goal of the draft Code is to create favorable legal conditions for the protection and implementation of human and civil rights and freedoms in the digital space, development of the digital economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as increasing the investment attractiveness of the country.

The initiators noted that the problematic issues are an outdated conceptual apparatus, the lack of systematization of public relations in the digital environment, and other issues related to various areas of digital environment, which directly affect all spheres of life in the Kyrgyz Republic and significantly slow down the processes of digitalization and the introduction of innovative approaches in the economy, social environment and law enforcement, due to the lack of the necessary digital tools, as well as determining of the boundaries of the digital environment.

«All this is not only a slowing factor for economic development, it also affects the development of society, forms of interaction, free access to information, as well as the openness of all management processes, not to mention the fact that human rights violations, as well as cybercrime, are becoming an everyday part of our society. Therefore, it is necessary to have modern, structurally holistic and codified legislation in order to have tools for the most effective response to any existing challenges in all areas of life,» the authors of the bill noted.

According to the Minister of Digital Development, Azamat Zhamangulov, $2.7 million was spent on the development of the Code. The ministry received the amount from the World Bank as part of the Digital CASA project.

The approved draft Digital Code has been sent to the President for signing.