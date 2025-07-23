13:09
Seedlings from Serbia: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop viticulture

According to the results of 2024, positive dynamics in the field of viticulture are registered in the Kyrgyz Republic. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.

The total harvest volume reached 1,530 tons, which is 18.5 percent higher than last year (1,291.6 tons). The average yield in the country reached 23.2 centners per hectare — an increase of 19.6 percent compared to 2023 (19.4 centners per hectare).

In order to further develop the industry, in January-May 2025, the Department of Chemicalization, Plant Protection and Quarantine under the Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic ensured the import of 60,000 grape seedlings from Serbia. All seedlings passed phytosanitary quarantine control and were selected from among virus-resistant and technical varieties.

Separate initiatives are being implemented in Batken region, in Leilek district. In the aiyi aimak Zhany-Zher, the cooperative Dostuk Kadyrbek is engaged in growing seedlings of «Avatar» variety, and the cooperative «Eldik Tushum Zhany-Zher» — «Kishmish» variety. A new nursery is also being organized, which will specialize in growing seedlings of «Avatar», «Manicure Finger» and «Kishmish» varieties.

These measures are aimed at the sustainable development of viticulture in the country and providing farmers with high-quality planting material.
link: https://24.kg/english/337218/
views: 66
Seedlings from Serbia: Kyrgyzstan plans to develop viticulture
