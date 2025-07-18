Investment Council under Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan renamed

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has made changes to the work of the Investment Council, which is now called the Council for Business Development and Investments. The changes are aimed at increasing the efficiency of interaction between the state and the business community.

Now the Council will not only help attract investment, but also pay more attention to environmental and sustainable projects. In addition, as part of the new work of the Council, consultations, seminars, forums and other events will be organized that will help improve the investment climate and develop public-private partnerships.

For the convenience of entrepreneurs, an online platform will be created where businesses can submit complaints and suggestions. The Council will also monitor the implementation of investment projects and make recommendations to government agencies.

The innovations will come into force in 15 days.