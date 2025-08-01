14:08
USD 87.45
EUR 100.13
RUB 1.08
English

Investment Council proposes establishing self-regulatory organizations

The Investment Council has proposed the creation of self-regulatory organizations (SROs) in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative was discussed during a meeting at the Council’s secretariat.

Participants suggested drafting a legal framework for implementing SROs in the country to improve the business environment by reducing bureaucracy and delegating certain regulatory functions to professional associations.

Self-regulatory organizations are associations of entrepreneurs to whom the government can delegate responsibilities in areas such as certification, qualification assignment, and compliance monitoring.

It was noted that such practices have been successfully implemented in several countries, enabling businesses to play a more active role in managing their industries.

The Investment Council believes that creation of a modern framework for SROs would be another step toward improving the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/338218/
views: 154
Print
Related
Investment Council under Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan renamed
Akylbek Japarov tells members of Investment Council about key strategic projects
Popular
Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership Kyrgyzstan and USA strengthen investment partnership
Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules Bank fined for ignoring anti-money laundering rules
Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic Kyrgyzstan introduces temporary state monopoly on international Internet traffic
Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms Assets of banking sector of Kyrgyzstan increased to 1,012 trillion soms
1 August, Friday
13:59
Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 million soms in Kyrgyzstan Tax revenues from agriculture reach more than 563 milli...
13:52
Uzbekistan urged to improve infrastructure of 4 resorts in Issyk-Kul region
13:47
Monument to Manas to be unveiled on Ala-Too Square on August 2
12:51
Investment Council proposes establishing self-regulatory organizations
12:41
China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway: Progress of construction