Investment Council proposes establishing self-regulatory organizations

The Investment Council has proposed the creation of self-regulatory organizations (SROs) in Kyrgyzstan. The initiative was discussed during a meeting at the Council’s secretariat.

Participants suggested drafting a legal framework for implementing SROs in the country to improve the business environment by reducing bureaucracy and delegating certain regulatory functions to professional associations.

Self-regulatory organizations are associations of entrepreneurs to whom the government can delegate responsibilities in areas such as certification, qualification assignment, and compliance monitoring.

It was noted that such practices have been successfully implemented in several countries, enabling businesses to play a more active role in managing their industries.

The Investment Council believes that creation of a modern framework for SROs would be another step toward improving the investment climate in Kyrgyzstan.