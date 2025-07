Four illegally constructed public catering facilities are being dismantled in the town of Bazar-Korgon, Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan, for violating water protection zone regulations along Sulaymanov and Kurbanov streets. The press service of the Ministry of Architecture, Construction and Communal Services reported.

The demolition is being carried out in accordance with current legislation by staff from the Jalal-Abad Regional Department of Architectural and Construction Oversight, the Municipal Property Management Department of the city, and the district branch of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The ministry assures that oversight of facilities violating architectural standards will continue.