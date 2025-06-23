18:05
Regular water route from north to south of Issyk-Kul Lake to be launched

The first step has been taken in Issyk-Kul region to launch a regular water route between the northern and southern shores of Issyk-Kul Lake. For the first time in history, a private shipping company has purchased two modern motor ships — Ton and Zhyrgalan, designed for 80 passengers each. The ships were purchased in China and delivered to Kyrgyzstan this year.

Today, one of the motor ships successfully completed a technical crossing from Cholpon-Ata to the village of Ton. The route, about 60 kilometers long, took a little more than three hours. As the shipping company reported, the crossing went smoothly, confirming the readiness of the ships for operation.

A pier capable of receiving new motor ships has been built in Ton village. Now tourists can travel along the southern coast of the lake — pleasure cruises have been launched. In the future, it is planned to organize regular passenger service between the two shores of Issyk-Kul Lake.

The idea of ​​reviving water transport on the lake has been discussed for several years.
